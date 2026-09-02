Samsung, LG to exhibit AI home ecosystem at IFA 2026
Summary
Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics will exhibit AI home appliances at IFA 2026 in Berlin. Samsung will use a standalone booth at Humboldt Carre to showcase AI Home, its 2026 TV lineup, and AI features in appliances and energy management. LG will set up a large booth at Messe Berlin to present its AI-powered connected ecosystem, including ThinQ Claw and ThinQ Pro. A total of 79 Korean companies and organizations will participate.
Key Facts
- Samsung’s booth will operate from Wednesday to Sunday at Humboldt Carre in downtown Berlin, rather than at Messe Berlin’s main venue.
- Samsung’s 2026 TV lineup includes Micro RGB models with Vision AI Companion, which provides personalized content recommendations and context information.
- The Bespoke AI Family Hub refrigerator uses camera-based AI Vision to recognize food ingredients and recommend recipes, while its touchscreen can monitor and control power consumption in real time.
- LG’s ThinQ Claw connects appliances and services through text-based chat interactions, and ThinQ Pro will make its European debut as a building management platform and business-to-business solution.
- Along with Samsung and LG, 79 companies and organizations from Korea will participate, including Bodyfriend, Cuckoo, Rebellions and FuriosaAI.
Samsung sets up standalone booth, LG to compete directly with Chinese rivals
Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics will exhibit their artificial intelligence (AI) home appliances at IFA 2026, Europe’s largest consumer electronics and home appliance trade show set to run from Friday to Tuesday in Berlin.
Samsung Electronics said Wednesday it has set up its standalone booth at Humboldt Carre in downtown Berlin, rather than joining the event’s main venue at Messe Berlin.
At the booth, which will operate from Wednesday to Sunday, Samsung will showcase its “AI Home,” which connects home appliances, services and energy management.
Samsung said the exhibition will present a concept of “AI living,” focused not only on technological convenience but also on people’s daily lives and needs.
The company will also showcase its 2026 TV lineup, including Micro RGB models. The TVs feature Vision AI Companion, a conversational AI technology that provides personalized content recommendations and context information without disrupting the viewing experience.
The Bespoke AI Family Hub refrigerator uses camera-based AI Vision technology to automatically recognize food ingredients and recommend recipes, offering a more personalized experience.
Its large touchscreen will also serve as an integrated energy management platform that monitors and controls the power consumption of connected home appliances in real time.
Also on display will be built-in hood induction hobs and dishwashers designed to improve space efficiency and reduce energy consumption.
“AI should deliver meaningful benefits that people can directly see and experience in their daily lives,” said Benjamin Braun, chief marketing officer for Samsung Electronics Europe. “At IFA 2026, we will show how AI can be applied in practical and accessible ways across entertainment, mobile and the connected home ecosystem.”
At Messe Berlin, Samsung will set up a Samsung Creator Hub to offer hands-on experience of its AI ecosystem.
Unlike Samsung, LG Electronics will set up a large booth at Messe Berlin, where it will compete directly with Chinese electronics companies, which are increasing their presence at IFA.
LG will showcase its AI-powered connected ecosystem, including ThinQ Claw, which connects appliances and services through text-based chat interactions based on users’ context.
It recommends or carries out actions tailored to situations such as cooking, air quality management and energy saving, expanding LG’s AI Home into a system that understands users’ daily routines.
Also making its European debut will be ThinQ Pro, the company’s building management platform and a business-to-business solution designed to efficiently manage appliances and facilities.
Along with Samsung and LG, 79 companies and organizations will participate from Korea, including massage chair company Bodyfriend, small home appliance maker Cuckoo, and AI chipmakers Rebellions and FuriosaAI.
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