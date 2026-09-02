G-Star loses traction as Korean game makers turn to global shows

G-Star, Korea’s largest game trade show and one of Busan’s flagship international events, is losing traction as major domestic game developers increasingly turn their attention to global shows, raising concerns over the event’s long-term sustainability and its role as a major annual gathering outside Seoul.

According to industry officials, Nexon, Netmarble, NC, Smilegate, NHN, Shift Up and other Korean game developers will participate in Tokyo Game Show 2026, set to take place from Sept. 17 to 21, where they will showcase upcoming titles to local and international gamers.

Nexon will showcase Mabinogi Mobile, which is set for release in Japan, along with Fareidolia, a new subculture title under development by Nexon Games.

Netmarble will present its new titles Shangri-La Frontier: The Seven Colossi, Solo Leveling: Karma and Pearl in Blue. NC will showcase the RPG title Astrae Oratio, while Smilegate will present two titles, including MIRESI: Invisible Future.

Late last month, Krafton and NC also participated in Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, the world's largest game trade show. Krafton showcased five new titles, including PUBG: DED.NET, drawing strong interest from global gamers. NC operated a corporate booth at Gamescom where it shared details on the global launch of AION2 and offered previews of upcoming titles.

As domestic game companies concentrate their new releases on global events, G-Star is losing steam, failing to secure a domestic game company as its main sponsor.

Last month, the G-Star organizing committee said artificial intelligence (AI) service startup WRTN Technologies will serve as the main sponsor of the 2026 edition, set to run from Nov. 19 to 22. It will be the first time in the event’s 22-year history that a non-game company has taken the role.

During a press conference, the organizer said expanding the scope of both the industry and target audience is a key strategy for G-Star. However, the first list of participants announced so far does not include any major domestic game companies.

Just last year, NC served as G-Star’s main sponsor, operating a 300-booth exhibition and showcasing major upcoming titles including AION 2, while Krafton and Netmarble also set up large booths.

Nexon, however, skipped the event altogether, even though Mabinogi Mobile won the grand prize at the 2025 Korea Game Awards, one of the highlights of G-Star week in Busan.

“The absence of major publishers this year is raising questions over whether G-Star is losing its status as a global game show held in Korea,” a game industry official said.

“We have participated in G-Star over the years and one reason is because of its significance as a major game event held in Korea,” an industry official said. “But considering global exposure and the ability to attract visitors, there is clearly a view that participating in global game shows can be more effective than G-Star.”

In the second quarter, overseas sales accounted for 52 percent of total sales at both Krafton and NC, while Nexon also generated more than half of its sales overseas. The ratio was even higher at Netmarble, reaching 78 percent.

Their development focus is also shifting from mobile massively multiplayer online role-playing games targeted at domestic audiences to console and PC titles, which have stronger demand in North America and Europe.

“Given that developers are increasingly focused on global audiences, it seems that companies are opting to use limited resources more efficiently by participating in global game shows,” a second industry official said.