Koreans' level of AI utilization 1.7 times the global average: report
Summary
Koreans’ level of artificial intelligence utilization is 1.7 times the global average, Google Korea said Thursday, citing a report by Public First. The survey found that 40 percent of Koreans said companies preferred candidates with AI capabilities during hiring. It also showed strong interest in AI education among adults and parents, while prompt-writing training was linked to higher productivity and estimated annual gains of 2.3 million won to 4.7 million won per person.
Key Facts
- Public First surveyed 1,057 adult Korean nationals from April 17 to 30, according to Google Korea.
- Seventy-four percent of Koreans said they were interested in education aimed at improving AI capabilities.
- Eighty-five percent of Korean parents said learning to use AI effectively is as important as, if not less than, learning subjects such as math and English.
- The report said education on writing advanced AI prompts helped employees reduce working hours by one-third compared with basic prompts.
- The annual productivity gain from such education was estimated at around 2.3 million won to 4.7 million won per person.
Koreans' level of artificial intelligence (AI) utilization is 1.7 times more advanced than the global average, Google Korea said Thursday, citing a report from a global consulting firm.
According to the survey published by Public First, a London-based strategy consultancy, 40 percent of Koreans surveyed said companies preferred candidates with AI capabilities over others during the hiring process.
The survey also showed that 74 percent of Koreans were interested in education aimed at improving their AI capabilities.
Such a desire for AI-related education was also seen among Korean parents, with 85 percent of them saying learning how to effectively use AI is as important, if not less, than learning other subjects such as math and English.
The report also examined the effects of AI education on workers' productivity.
Providing education on writing advanced AI prompts helped employees reduce their working hours by one-third, compared to using basic prompts, the report showed.
The annual productivity gain resulting from such education was estimated to be around 2.3 million won to 4.7 million won per person, the publication also said.
The survey was conducted on 1,057 adult Korean nationals from April 17 to 30, according to Google Korea.
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