Korea plans to spend 2.3 trillion won ($1.66 billion) through 2030 to support the domestic development of full-stack humanoid robots amid intensifying global competition driven by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

The Ministry of Planning and Budget unveiled the plan ahead of the government's announcement of next year's budget, as the global AI market shifts toward physical AI and humanoid robots.

Beginning with a proposed budget of 600 billion won for next year, the government aims to establish mass-production systems for humanoid robots tailored to 10 major industries and raise the localization rate of key components from the current 45 percent to 80 percent.

The government will purchase 250 domestically developed humanoid robots in 2027 and a total of 1,080 through 2030 for distribution to universities and state-funded research institutes.

Including non-humanoid robots, such as four-legged models, the government plans to purchase around 5,000 robots through 2030.

The government will support the development of three key components in which Korea lacks competitiveness — actuators, robotic hands and sensors — along with high-performance AI chips and batteries for humanoid robots.

Korea aims to complete its full-stack humanoid technology by 2031, including the development of a homegrown robot operating system, the ministry added.