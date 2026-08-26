A government delegation attended the inauguration ceremony for a major international initiative launched by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Washington, D.C., the science ministry said Wednesday.

The two-day event running until Thursday (local time), was held to mark the launch of the Atomic Technologies Licensed for Applications at Sea, or ATLAS, a global initiative to support the deployment of nuclear-powered vessels and floating reactors.

Korea has designated small modular reactors (SMRs) among the country's seven future technology drivers, with the goal to develop SMR-powered vessels by 2035.

The delegation consists of Koo Hyuk-chae, the first vice minister of science and ICT, as well as officials from the industry ministry and local companies.