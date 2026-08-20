Korea's space agency tests delivery system connecting drones with robots

Korea's space agency said Thursday it carried out a field test of a contactless delivery system for heavy cargo utilizing drones and robots last month in Sacheon, southwest of Seoul.

The technology, which has been undergoing field verification at various locations since March, was co-developed by the Korea Aerospace Agency (KASA), and the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI), the space agency said.

It is a new system which connects drones with robots to deliver products to a specific destination.

The two institutions are verifying the performance and safety of the system in various scenarios and plan to expand field tests to other areas in the south Gyeongsang Province starting later this month, KASA said.