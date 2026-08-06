LinqAlpha, an AI-powered investment research platform, said Wednesday that it appointed global investment banking veteran John Chang as a member of its board of directors.

Chang is a financial industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience in global capital markets. He previously served as the Korea country head at Barclays and held senior leadership roles for the Asia-Pacific region at Deutsche Bank. He currently serves as co-founder and general partner of cross-border venture capital firm Access Ventures, where he focuses on investing in global technology companies and fostering startup ecosystems.

According to LinqAlpha, Chang has served as the company's strategic adviser since last year, helping expand partnerships with global financial institutions and shape its international business strategy. With his appointment, the company said it will accelerate the execution of its global growth strategy at the board level.

"LinqAlpha combines outstanding AI technology with strong execution capabilities to transform investment research and due diligence for institutional investors," Chang said. "As a board member, I will actively support the company’s efforts to expand its business with global financial institutions and enter overseas markets."

The appointment follows LinqAlpha's recent $22 million Series A funding round backed by global financial institutions. The company plans to expand its AI platform for institutional investors across North America and Asia while strengthening strategic partnerships with global financial institutions.

"Chang brings deep expertise in the global financial industry and an extensive network of leading financial institutions," said Choi Ho-jun, co-founder and CEO of LinqAlpha. "We expect his appointment to the board to play an important role in expanding our partnerships with global financial institutions and developing LinqAlpha into a global AI-powered investment platform."

LinqAlpha was co-founded by CEOs Jacob Chanyeol Choi, who holds a Ph.D. in electrical engineering and computer science from MIT and previously worked at Qualcomm, and Hojun Choi, a former Goldman Sachs and Macquarie executive. Both CEOs and fellow co-founder Kim Yong-jin have been named to Forbes' "30 Under 30" list.

Operating from four locations — the U.S., Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore — the company currently provides its AI-powered investment research platform to more than 70 global financial institutions worldwide.