Korea's Danuri orbiter successfully films moon collision of SpaceX rocket

Korea's first lunar orbiter, Danuri, successfully filmed the moment when debris of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket slammed into the moon early this week, the country's space agency said Thursday.

The upper portion of the rocket collided with the lunar surface near the Einstein Crater at 3:34 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Korea Aerospace Agency (KASA).

Images provided by KASA show a dark shadow and a radial shape being formed on the lunar surface during the moment of impact. Geomorphic changes were also observed near the collision site, the agency added.

KASA said the latest observation marks a major examination of the entire process of a man-made object's collision with the moon's surface from lunar orbit, KASA explained.

Danuri was able to secure images of both before and after the collision occurred, providing scientists with data to analyze the changes in the lunar surface caused by the impact.

The observations will also serve as key data in the planning of NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter's probe into the impact site in the near future, KASA explained.