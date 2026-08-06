Korea establishes world's 1st standards for SDVs

Korea has established the world's first international standards for software-defined vehicles (SDV), the science ministry said Thursday.

A recommendation and technical report co-developed with the science ministry and two local telecommunication research institutes were adopted at the ITU-T study group held in Geneva, Switzerland, last month, the ministry said.

The event is one of the global expert assemblies organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

SDV refers to vehicles whose core features and performances are managed and updated like smartphone software. The concept is considered a key foundational concept for next generation vehicles.

The newly established recommendation will provide technical standards for SDV development.

The latest report will provide a common knowledge base when governments formulate policies on SDVs or when companies set directions for technological development, the ministry explained.

The newly adopted standards are expected to be used in some 194 ITU member countries.