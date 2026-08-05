LG CNS has secured a project from the Korea Airports Corp. (KAC) to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) transformation road map for 14 airports nationwide, as the company expands its efforts to drive AI adoption across the aviation sector.

The project aims to develop a long-term AI strategy and execution road map for 14 major airports, including Gimpo, Gimhae and Jeju international airports, focusing on how AI can improve operational efficiency, enhance passenger experience and strengthen safety management.

KAC, designated as an AI-leading institution by the Ministry of Finance and Economy, has been pursuing 50 AI innovation initiatives since last year under its goal of building future airports through AI innovation.

Under the initiative, LG CNS will help KAC establish a comprehensive master plan, covering the full AI transformation process from AI strategy consulting and AI/data architecture design to AI governance frameworks, proof-of-concept projects and execution plans for follow-up initiatives.

“This project goes beyond a conventional IT strategy initiative, as it will help define the direction of AI transformation for Korea’s airport industry,” said Bae Min, LG CNS’ senior vice president and head of the Finance and Public Business Division.

“Leveraging LG CNS’ AX (AI transformation) capabilities, we will contribute to realizing KAC’s vision of AI-powered future airports.”

One of the key areas being explored is an AI agent-based safety management service. Under the system, airport staff can report incidents through voice input, with an AI agent automatically organizing the information, generating draft reports and providing response guidance based on the situation.

LG CNS said it plans to leverage its AX expertise across industries, including public services, finance, manufacturing and logistics, as well as its capabilities in generative AI, agentic AI, cloud and data technologies.

The company aims to help KAC improve operational efficiency and customer experiences while expanding its AX business into the airport and aviation sectors.