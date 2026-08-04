Korea is set to send a research probe to the region of space between Earth and the Moon in 2031 to observe solar activity, the country's space agency said Tuesday.

The Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) said it plans to unveil such plans at the academic conference of the Committee on Space Research (COSPAR) scheduled to run until Sunday (local time) in Florence, Italy, according to the agency's press release.

COSPAR was created in 1958 to promote space science cooperation and the exchange of research data across national borders.

KASA also said it plans to hold one-on-one meetings with space agencies from other countries, including the United States' NASA and Europe's ESA, and discuss cooperation in areas including lunar exploration, space telescopes and space sciences.