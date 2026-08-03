PHOTO Breaking ground for National AI Computing Center

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Science and ICT Bae Kyung-hoon, front row fourth from left, and Samsung SDS CEO Lee June-hee, fifth from left, attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Computing Center in Haenam County, South Jeolla Province, Monday. The government, Samsung SDS and other consortium members will invest 2.5 trillion won ($1.75 billion) to complete the center by 2028 and equip it with 15,000 advanced AI accelerators to support public AI computing. Newsis