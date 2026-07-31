Telecom bets on AI-RAN to win global 6G standards race

Telecom operators are racing to develop artificial intelligence-powered radio access networks (AI-RAN), betting the technology will emerge as the defining infrastructure layer of the 6G era as AI data centers, industrial robots and autonomous systems drive unprecedented demand for computing at the network edge.

Unlike conventional radio access networks, AI-RAN allows base stations to process AI workloads alongside wireless traffic at the network edge, reducing latency and improving network efficiency. The technology is widely viewed as a critical building block for 6G, supporting applications ranging from smart factories and autonomous vehicles to humanoid robots.

The push comes as the government seeks to position Korea as an early leader in the next generation of wireless technology.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Science and ICT Bae Kyung-hoon shared that the ministry is working with telecom operators on a framework for 6G, saying Korea has an opportunity to take the lead in the next generation of wireless technology.

"In a sense, Korea has room to take the lead in 6G. There are many things we can still build on from the 5G era. So we’re looking at the framework for the transition to 6G,” Bae said during a press briefing at Government Complex Sejong, Monday.

He said AI systems will increasingly generate and consume digital tokens, underscoring the need for advanced communications infrastructure as part of Korea's broader ambition to become an AI powerhouse.

"Rather than simply becoming a country that builds AI data centers and produces and consumes intelligent tokens through agentic AI and physical AI, we are also looking at communications infrastructure and even submarine cables so that Korea can position itself as a country that exports those tokens overseas," Bae said.

The government's strategy is already translating into investment.

Earlier this month, the ministry and the National Information Society Agency (NIA) launched a hyper-AI network initiative, a 17.2 billion won ($11.7 million) program designed to combine standalone 5G with AI-RAN technologies to build next-generation communications infrastructure for industrial AI applications.

The project aims to demonstrate ultra-low-latency, highly reliable wireless networks capable of supporting AI-powered welding robots, painting robots, autonomous inspection systems and other physical AI applications in manufacturing and shipbuilding. The government plans to expand the scope of the demonstrations to humanoid robots after 2027.

Two consortiums, led respectively by SK Telecom and KT, were selected to carry out the project.

SK Telecom's consortium will deploy AI-RAN infrastructure at SK Incheon Petrochem and KG Mobility, testing applications including quadruped patrol robots, autonomous material transport systems and power-saving technologies for humanoid robots.

The project will deploy AI-RAN equipment from Samsung Electronics, Ericsson, Nokia and HFR in a multi-vendor environment to test interoperability while measuring network performance gains from AI-RAN, network slicing and AI-powered network automation.

Meanwhile, KT will focus on building AI-native autonomous network operations for industrial environments.

KT's consortium, which includes HD Hyundai Samho, Samsung Electronics and Yonsei University, plans to develop an AI-powered system that analyzes network data in real time, detects faults and automatically optimizes core network operations. It will also test AI-powered welding, painting and maintenance robots in shipyards.

Beyond government-backed projects, the telecom operators are pursuing different strategies to strengthen their positions in the emerging AI-RAN ecosystem.

SK Telecom has focused on global standardization efforts, serving as a board member of the AI-RAN Alliance, an international industry consortium developing AI-RAN standards.

Earlier this year, the company published a joint white paper with Japan's NTT Docomo outlining the key architectural requirements for future AI-native networks.

Last year, it also conducted proof-of-concept demonstrations with Nokia and Nvidia, validating that graphics processing units (GPUs) can simultaneously handle radio access network processing and AI computing in commercial 5G environments.

KT has focused on integrating AI into commercial network operations. Since 2023, the company has worked with Samsung Electronics to develop AI-RAN technologies that use AI to analyze users' mobility patterns and wireless conditions in real time, optimizing network performance for each user.

The company is currently the only domestic operator running a nationwide commercial standalone 5G network, giving it one of the key technical foundations required for large-scale AI-RAN deployment.

Meanwhile, LG Uplus has focused on building the virtualization and open network architecture needed for AI-native networks.

The company completed commercial verification of Nokia's Cloud RAN technology in a live 5G network last year, laying the groundwork for AI-native networks.

It is also expanding its Open RAN capabilities, which allow mobile networks to combine radio equipment and software from different vendors, making the network more flexible and interoperable.

6G race shifts from speed to AI infrastructure

Analysts say the race for 6G leadership is increasingly being defined not by faster wireless speeds but by how effectively operators integrate AI into communications networks.

According to a recent report by KB Financial Group, 6G is expected to combine AI-powered networks, edge computing, sensing technologies and satellite communications to support emerging applications such as industrial robots, autonomous drones and smart factories.

The report projects commercial 6G deployment around 2030, following trial network deployments expected to begin in 2029, with demand shifting from consumer smartphone services toward industrial and public-sector applications.

Hana Securities also reported that broader AI-RAN deployment could pave the way for new service plans as carriers seek additional revenue streams to support rising network investment.

"The expansion of AI-RAN during the evolution toward 5G standalone and 6G is likely to create an environment in which physical AI becomes a reality," the company’s analyst Kim Hong-sik said.

Yet, the industry remains cautious that 6G commercialization will take time despite growing momentum around the technology.

"There are still many challenges that need to be resolved before 6G can become a reality," an industry official said.

"Beyond low Earth orbit satellites, 6G will require broader infrastructure, including medium and geostationary satellite networks, maritime communications systems and other non-terrestrial networks. Building such a complex ecosystem means commercialization will take time.”

However, the official added that stronger government backing could significantly accelerate development.

"With the government publicly expressing its commitment to 6G and actively supporting research, development and large-scale field trials, both technology development and commercialization could move much faster,” he said.