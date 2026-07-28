Korea to showcase commercialization UAM model on Jeju Island

Korea will showcase the urban air mobility (UAM) commercialization model designed for operations on Jeju Island this week, the transport ministry said Tuesday.

The UAM model, which uses an aircraft developed by Germany-based UAM manufacturer Volocopter, is aimed at providing services in tourism, transportation and public services. A test flight will take place in the eastern part of the southern resort island on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

On the same day, UAM Team Korea, comprising government officials, business representatives and experts, will discuss ways to commercialize UAM models tailored to the needs of individual regions, the ministry said.

"UAM is no longer an idea of the distant future. The government will accelerate efforts to begin commercializing K-UAM services in 2028, with a focus on safety," a ministry official said.

Flying vehicles, known as UAM, use highly automated aircraft for passengers or cargo transport at lower altitude within urban and suburban areas without the necessity of runways.