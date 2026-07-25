Samsung seeks smart glasses edge over Meta with smartphone expertise

LONDON — Samsung Electronics is distinguishing its upcoming smart glasses from rival products in the market, defining them as a “wearable device made by a smartphone specialist.”

During a press briefing after Galaxy Unpacked 2026 in London on Thursday, Samsung Electronics Head of Extended Reality Research & Development Team Choi Jae-in said the company's smart glasses are not intended to replace smartphones but to extend the mobile experience through a new wearable device.

“Smart glasses are an extension of the experience centered on the smartphone, rather than being a post-smartphone device,” Choi said.

“Running artificial intelligence (AI) effectively requires significant computing power, but packing all the necessary chips into a pair of glasses makes it difficult to deliver a lightweight and comfortable experience that smart glasses should provide. … That's where our technological strength lies. As the first major smartphone brand to enter the smart glasses market, we have a lot of things to offer (to the market).”

At Galaxy Unpacked 2026, Samsung showcased four smart glasses models — two developed in collaboration with Gentle Monster and two with Warby Parker — but did not disclose detailed specifications or allow attendees to try them on. The company only said the devices are voice-based, non-display smart glasses powered by Qualcomm's wearable chipset, with up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge.

Choi also refrained from describing the glasses in numbers, but said Samsung has secured more than 200 patents over several years of development, some of which have been incorporated into the models set to launch later this year.

He said Samsung glasses’ key differences lie in what he called "mobile-grade quality assurance."

The company applied durability and reliability standards used for smartphones, including drop tests, resistance to harsh outdoor conditions and chemicals such as sunscreen and cosmetics, as well as hinge durability tests leveraging technologies developed for its foldable smartphones. Samsung also devised more than 20 new testing methods specifically for the smart glasses, he added.

Choi said Samsung designed the glasses as an extension of the smartphone experience rather than a standalone device. Through “split computing,” lighter data is processed within the glasses, while heavier tasks such as image post-processing or AI-based translations and navigation are handled by connected smartphones using their memory, graphics processing unit resources.

The glasses are also designed to work closely with other smartphones and devices, especially within the Galaxy ecosystem. For example, a Galaxy Watch can serve as a controller for taking photos, navigating music and answering calls through gestures such as a double pinch.

Audio switches automatically from the glasses’ open-ear speakers to Galaxy Buds when the earbuds are worn, while Samsung and Google apps, including Samsung Notes, Gmail and Google Maps, can be accessed through the device.

The global market for non-display smart glasses is currently dominated by Meta, but Choi said Samsung is taking “a different approach and a different technological direction.” He said Samsung has focused on reducing weight and improving comfort, arguing that smart glasses must be easy to wear throughout the day.

Regarding the price, he said Samsung has to set the price at “a reasonable level,” but “it should initially be positioned in the premium range,” given the technology and the quality of the glasses.

Choi said Samsung views privacy and misuse prevention as equally important to hardware innovation. The company has developed technologies designed to prevent intentional bypassing of existing safeguards, such as blocking recording when the indicator is covered or the user is not wearing the glasses on the face.

He added that about 10 percent of Samsung's smart glasses-related patents focus on privacy and protection technologies, noting that the company expects such measures to become increasingly important as smart glasses gain wider adoption.