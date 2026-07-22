Samsung CEO explains why new Galaxy foldable phones are cheaper in Korea

LONDON — Samsung Electronics has unveiled the global prices for its new Galaxy Z8 foldable smartphone lineup, which are up to 48 percent higher than the launch prices in Korea.

With soaring memory prices making the pricing of new smartphones more challenging than ever, Samsung has adopted a more aggressive pricing strategy in its home market, a move that can prompt complaints from overseas consumers who are being asked to pay significantly more for the same products.

However, Samsung Electronics co-CEO Roh Tae-moon said offering Galaxy devices at lower prices in Korea will remain the company's direction and goal, describing the Korean market as the foundation for strengthening the Galaxy brand's global competitiveness.

During Wednesday's Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event here, Samsung announced that the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with 256 gigabytes (GB) of storage will be priced at $2,099 in the United States and 2,199 euros ($2,509.5) in Europe.

The prices are 20.4 percent and 44 percent higher, respectively, than the model's launch price in Korea of 2.58 million won ($1,743).

The price gap is even wider for the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The device's 256GB model is priced at $1,541 in Korea, compared with $1,899 in the U.S., or 23.2 percent higher, and $2,280.95 in Europe, or 48 percent higher.

Surging memory prices have put pricing pressure on smartphone makers worldwide, leaving Samsung with limited room to absorb higher component costs. While the company raised prices across major markets for its latest foldables, the devices remain significantly cheaper in Korea than in the U.S. and Europe, suggesting Samsung is willing to accept lower profit margins in its home market.

During a press conference on the sidelines of the launch event, Roh said Samsung will continue the pricing policy, describing Korea as the foundation of the Galaxy brand.

“Galaxy is a brand rooted in Korea, where it began and grew into a global leader,” Roh said.

“The support, feedback and encouragement from Korean consumers have been the foundation for strengthening the Galaxy brand's global competitiveness. In recognition of the importance of the Korean market, we will continue striving to offer Galaxy devices at the most competitive prices in Korea and maintain that policy going forward.”

Maintaining more competitive pricing in Korea, however, does not mean Samsung is insulated from mounting cost pressures. Roh acknowledged that while the company has absorbed much of the increase through supply chain optimization and closer collaboration with component suppliers, part of the additional costs has inevitably been reflected in retail prices.

“We believe we can absorb much of the cost pressure through supply chain optimization and strategic collaboration with our partners, including joint development,” he said.

“However, once costs exceed what we can absorb, it becomes inevitable that part of the increase is reflected in launch prices. Even then, our goal is not to pass the full burden on to consumers. We will continue working with our partners to minimize the impact while making Galaxy's innovations accessible to as many customers as possible.”

During the press conference, Roh said the new foldable lineup comprised of bar-type Fold 8 Ultra, wide-type Fold 8 and clamshell-type Flip 8 is “the complete form" of the category, saying the company no longer believes two models alone can satisfy increasingly diverse consumer needs.

He said Samsung seeks to achieve record foldable sales with the expanded three-model Galaxy Z8 lineup, and maintain its leadership in the global foldable smartphone market.

“Foldables are reaching maturity both technologically and commercially,” he said. “As the market matures, more companies will enter, and we welcome that because it shows foldables are becoming mainstream and the market will continue to grow.”

“As competition intensifies, we will continue leading the global foldable market by setting new technological standards.”



