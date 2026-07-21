Hyundai Motor launches global vehicle-to-everything service

Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday it will launch an integrated vehicle-to-everything (V2X) service globally, enabling electric vehicles to function as mobile energy sources that can supply electricity to homes, buildings, other vehicles and even the power grid.

V2X technology effectively turns an electric vehicle into a "battery on wheels," allowing it to store electricity and provide power whenever and wherever it is needed.

The automaker has operated its V2X services separately in Korea, the United States and Europe. The new service will consolidate them under a single platform branded All Day Energy.

The service will first be launched in Britain before being rolled out sequentially in other markets through Hyundai Motor Group's vehicle apps, the company said.