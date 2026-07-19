9 in 10 Koreans call for tougher penalties for technology leaks

Nine in 10 Koreans believe the country should impose tougher penalties for leaking core technologies overseas amid intensifying global competition, a poll showed Sunday.

According to the survey conducted by the Korea Enterprises Federation, a major local business lobby, 92.5 percent of respondents said the leakage of core technologies in key industries, including semiconductors, poses a serious threat to the Korean economy.

The survey was conducted on 1,000 respondents aged 19 and older.

When asked about the level of punishment for overseas leaks of core technologies, 90.7 percent said penalties should be strengthened, while 5.3 percent called for maintaining the current level. Another 3.2 percent said they should be eased.

The business lobby said Korea should analyze domestic and overseas research findings and revamp relevant policies to better reflect public sentiment.

The number of detected cases involving overseas leaks of core technologies came to 33 in 2025, up from just nine in 2021, the federation said, noting that the combined financial damage caused by such leaks since 2020 has reached 23 trillion won ($15.43 billion).

The federation also pointed out that Korea is more vulnerable to the impact of core technology leaks, given its heavier reliance on cutting-edge industries than its global competitors.

The share of cutting-edge industries in Korea's exports came to 36.3 percent in 2024, higher than those of Britain, the United States and France, which posted 29.7 percent, 24.3 percent and 23.1 percent, respectively.

"The majority of people believe that the leakage of core technologies is not just an issue for companies but also a threat to the country's competitiveness and economic security," Ha Sang-woo, a researcher at the federation, said.

"We need to come up with countermeasures from the perspective of economic security, including adopting tougher penalties for overseas leaks of core technologies," Ha added.