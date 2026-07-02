Leading technology companies and institutions showcased their latest quantum technology developments at Quantum Korea 2026, which opened on Thursday, as the government seeks to position Korea as a global leader in quantum technology through various policy initiatives.

Hosted by the Ministry of Science and ICT since 2023, Quantum Korea will run through Saturday. This year’s edition focuses on how quantum technologies are being implemented and used in actual settings.

A total of 56 companies and research organizations from 12 countries, including SK Telecom and KT, participated in the event, displaying quantum computer models and showcasing technologies that use quantum-based encryption and other security solutions.

The telecom companies focused on quantum security solutions, as advances in quantum computing are expected to increase the risk of existing encryption systems being compromised.

The key concept in their exhibitions was quantum key distribution (QKD) technology. QKD sends encryption keys using the quantum states of photons. Because observing a photon changes its quantum state, any attempt to intercept the key leaves detectable traces, allowing the sender and receiver to identify a hacking attempt.

SK Telecom is exhibiting its photonic integrated circuit (PIC)-based QKD technology, PIC-based quantum random number generator (QRNG) technology, and wireless and satellite QKD technologies.

The company is developing an integrated QKD chip that incorporates a 10-gigabits-per-second QRNG into a 10-by-10-millimeter chip. It is also developing key technologies to improve the reliability of wireless QKD, as well as QKD system long-distance communications.

SK Telecom is also showcasing its quantum hardware security module, a next-generation hybrid quantum cryptography chip that combines a physical unclonable function to counter hacking threats posed by quantum computers. The chip is designed to enable quantum encryption for edge devices, such as drones, artificial intelligence-powered surveillance cameras and robots, on future 6G networks.

KT, meanwhile, is showcasing its post-quantum cryptography and QKD technologies.

The company is now advancing its proprietary wired QKD technology, which achieved transmission speeds of 300 kilobits per second last year, enabling the faster generation and exchange of larger volumes of encryption keys.

KT is also demonstrating its wireless QKD technology. The company said it successfully tested the technology over a distance of about 4.8 kilometers in a real-world environment last year and is now working to extend its operating range to more than 10 kilometers.

KT stressed that it has used domestically developed equipment in its quantum technologies to strengthen Korea’s sovereignty in the quantum security sector. The company owns 28 patents related to quantum cryptography technologies, and has licensed out 12 of them to eight Korean companies, enabling them to manufacture related equipment.

Aside from the telecom companies, Quantum Korea 2026 also features state-of-the-art quantum computers from global leaders, including IBM, Quandela, IonQ and Pasqal. It also showcases core technologies and research achievements developed by Korean institutions, including the Korea Institute of Science and Technology, Seoul National University and Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.

"The government is expanding investment in strategic technologies and future growth industries, and quantum technology is one of the key strategic technologies that will shape Korea's future," Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Science and ICT Bae Kyung-hoon said at the event.

"Through Quantum Korea and various other policy initiatives, the government will strive to position Korea as a global leader in quantum technology and industry.”