PHOTO Celebrating 40th anniv.

Merck Korea Managing Director Kim Woo-kyu, fourth from left, cuts cake to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the company's Ansan production site during a ceremony at the plant in Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday. The company said Wednesday the company has been making industrial contributions through semiconductor facility construction and other projects, and has engaged in various volunteer efforts for social contribution during its history. Starting second from left are Merck Electronics Global Head of Equipment Cluster Rob Mortensen, Ansan City Vice Mayor Heo Nam-seok, Kim and Ansan Site Director Kim Sang-yup. Courtesy of Merck Korea