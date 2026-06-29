KAIST appoints Bae Choong-sik as new president

The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) has appointed Bae Choong-sik, a professor in the mechanical engineering department, as its new president, ending a 16-month leadership vacuum at the country's top science institution, the university said Monday.

During a board meeting at its Seoul campus, the university appointed the 63-year-old as its 18th president.

Bae is a renowned expert in eco-friendly energy and carbon-neutral power engineering. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in aerospace engineering from Seoul National University and a doctorate in mechanical engineering from Imperial College London.

He joined KAIST in 1998 and has since served in key posts, including as the dean of KAIST College of Engineering.

Bae has played a key role in shaping Korea's science and technology policies, serving as a regular member of the National Academy of Engineering of Korea and a climate change adviser for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He became the first Korean to be named a fellow by the Society of Automotive Engineers in the powertrain field and received the organization's Best Paper Award twice.

He also received a presidential commendation in 2021 and a National Assembly merit award in 2024 for his contributions to the development of the automotive industry and the country's industrial competitiveness.

KAIST said it expects Bae to lead research based on his expertise in energy and carbon neutrality, while further strengthening the university's competitiveness as a world-class research institution.

The appointment came 16 months after outgoing President Lee Kwang-hyung’s term ended in February last year. In February this year, three contenders, including Lee and semiconductor professor Kim Joung-ho, vied for the post, but all failed to secure a majority vote.

Bae's appointment will be finalized after receiving the consent of the education minister and the approval of the deputy prime minister and the minister of science and ICT.