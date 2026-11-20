Foreign-invested companies in Korea increased wages by an average of 3.9 percent this year, but expect raises to ease in 2027, according to a new industry survey that offers a detailed look at compensation trends across multinational businesses operating in the country.

The Korea Foreign Enterprise Association (KOFA) said in November that its eighth annual white paper found companies expect average wage increases of 3.6 percent in 2027, down 0.3 percentage points from this year's figure.

The findings are based on a compensation survey of 96 foreign-invested companies conducted by KOFA HR Lab, the research arm of the association's human resources organization, between June 1 and Nov. 13.

The survey found that average bonuses amounted to 13.8 percent of annual salaries, while sales incentives averaged 23.6 percent.

More than half of participating companies, or 56.3 percent, differentiated pay according to job responsibilities, while 37.5 percent operated an inclusive wage system.

The average annual salary of chief executives reached 245.1 million won ($177,000), approximately 5.8 times the 42.2 million won average earned by employees with one to three years of experience.

The report also includes comparisons of salary increases and bonuses by industry, workforce size, headquarters location and revenue, alongside forecasts for 2027 compensation budgets and labor costs.

This year's edition was published in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, German and French, allowing local subsidiaries to share information with overseas headquarters and regional offices in their respective languages.

The 140-page publication also includes a database of 18,836 foreign-invested companies in Korea, updated with corporate leadership and financial information as of November, as well as a bilingual Korean-English version of the Labor Standards Act.

"What human resources and compensation managers at foreign-invested companies need most when explaining Korean market salary levels to their headquarters is reliable Korean data and materials in the headquarters' language," KOFA Chairman Kim Jong-cheol said.

"This year, we have made it possible to compare companies immediately within the same industry and size category through publication in six languages and cross-analysis, and we will continue conducting annual surveys together with our member companies."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.