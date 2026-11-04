UK, Korea to host 'Breakfast & Politics: The National AI Strategy with BCCK' forum

British and Korean policymakers, lawmakers and artificial intelligence (AI) experts will gather in Seoul on Thursday to examine how their countries can strengthen AI competitiveness and cooperate on national strategies as governments confront the policy challenges posed by rapidly advancing technology.

GR Korea and the British Chamber of Commerce in Korea will co-host a breakfast briefing titled "Breakfast & Politics: The National AI Strategy with BCCK" on Thursday at Conrad Seoul.

Participants will include British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks, National Assembly member Rep. Lee Jeong-heon of the Democratic Party of Korea, and a British parliamentary delegation led by Alicia Kearns.

The forum will also bring together Moon Ju-yun, executive director of GR Korea; Hong Sung-eun, a professor at Sungkyunkwan University's School of Global AI Convergence; and Lee Won-tae, chairman of the Special Committee on Security at the National AI Strategy Committee.

Rep. Lee will deliver a keynote address outlining Korea's national AI strategy, major policy priorities and the respective roles of the government and National Assembly.

Discussions will focus on the policy challenges surrounding AI adoption and its safe use across industries, as well as ways to strengthen the competitiveness of both countries' AI sectors.

Participants will also explore opportunities for closer policy cooperation between Korea and the United Kingdom, including approaches to national AI governance and industry development.

GR Korea is the Korean office of The GR Company, a government relations and public affairs consultancy operating across the Asia-Pacific region.

The firm advises domestic and international companies on policy and regulatory developments, government and parliamentary relations, and engagement with key stakeholders.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.