Korea Airports Corp., which operates 14 airports nationwide, said Wednesday that airlines will operate 10,208 scheduled flights a week during this winter season, which runs from Oct. 25 through March 27, 2027.

International services will account for 3,206 weekly flights, up 11.6 percent, or 332 flights, from the summer schedule, while domestic services will total 7,002 flights a week.

The expansion comes as the government seeks to attract 30 million foreign visitors ahead of schedule, with additional airport slots at Gimhae and Cheongju allowing more takeoffs and landings.

Gimhae International Airport’s hourly capacity will increase from 27 to 30 flights, while Cheongju’s will rise from eight to 10, the airport operator said.

Southeast Asian routes will increase 32.7 percent from the summer schedule to 600 flights a week, while services to China will rise 17.5 percent to 844 weekly flights.

New China routes include Gimhae-Xiamen, Gimhae-Guangzhou, Cheongju-Xiamen and Jeju-Shijiazhuang.

Gimhae will also introduce daily charter flights to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport starting in December and resume its Kuala Lumpur route with eight weekly flights following Malaysia Airlines’ entry on the route.

Cheongju will diversify its international network with new China services, while Daegu will increase flights to Shanghai Pudong, Sapporo and Osaka Kansai and continue its Zhangjiajie service, launched in September.

International passenger traffic at regional airports has climbed sharply. Gimhae surpassed 10.33 million international passengers on Oct. 22, while Jeju passed 3.03 million on Oct. 10. Cheongju is expected to break its annual record of 1.97 million passengers in October.

From January through September, regional airports handled 15.04 million international passengers, up 22.9 percent from the same period last year.

Domestic services will total 7,002 flights a week across 20 routes connecting Jeju with mainland destinations and linking cities on the mainland.

The Cheongju-Jeju route will increase 11.8 percent to 758 weekly flights, adding 80 flights compared with the summer schedule.

“We will continue working with relevant agencies and airlines to attract new routes, increase flight frequencies and support stable operations,” Korea Airports Corp. President Kim Won-jun said, adding that the effort would help expand international access for regional residents and support the government’s tourism target.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.