Chung Mong-Koo Foundation's pianists sweep international awards

Three young Korean pianists — supported by Hyundai Motor Chung Mong-Koo Foundation — have earned international recognition this year, winning top prizes at major competitions in Europe and the United States.

Shin Young-ho, 19, placed second in the piano category at the 76th Giovanni Battista Viotti International Music Competition, which concluded in Vercelli, Italy, on Oct. 17.

Lee Jeong-woo, 18, won first prize at the 20th George Enescu International Competition in Bucharest, Romania, in September, while Lee Ju-eon, 15, claimed prizes at three international piano competitions in the United States during the first half of the year.

The achievements highlight the progress of a new generation of pianists who have received sustained support from the foundation, as they pursue international careers.

Shin continued his strong performance on the international competition circuit, following a second-place finish at the Dublin International Piano Competition and a special prize at the Pancho Vladigerov International Piano Competition, both held in 2025.

Selected as a foundation scholarship recipient in 2023, Shin is currently studying at the Ecole Normale de Musique de Paris.

“I am pleased to have achieved a good result despite the short preparation period,” Shin said. “I will show how much I have grown.”

Lee Jeong-woo delivered one of the year's most notable performances among the foundation's scholarship recipients, winning first prize in the piano category at the George Enescu International Competition on Sept. 19. In the final at the Romanian Athenaeum, he performed Frederic Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 2.

The last award will give him an opportunity to perform a recital at Salle Cortot in Paris during the 2028-29 season.

Lee was selected for the foundation's scholarship program in 2022 while attending Yewon School, a Seoul-based renowned arts school. He previously won first prize in the senior category at the Ettlingen International Competition for Young Pianists in Germany in 2024.

Lee Ju-eon, the youngest of the three, has also built an impressive international competition record. In March, he won first prize at the Hilton Head International Piano Competition in South Carolina. In June, he took first prize in the junior division for pianists aged 11 to 14 at the Gina Bachauer International Piano Competition in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He added another distinction in July, winning second prize in the junior division and a special award for his performance of a 20th-century work at the Cleveland International Piano Competition for Young Artists.

Beyond their individual achievements, the three pianists have shared milestones, as they developed their skills on the international circuit. Shin and Lee Jeong-woo both advanced to the finals of the Cleveland International Piano Competition for Young Artists in 2023 and the Hamamatsu International Piano Competition in Japan in 2024.