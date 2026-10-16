Michael Jordan’s Steak House, the only location of the U.S. restaurant brand outside the United States, has been named “Korea’s Best Hotel Restaurant 2026” at the World Culinary Awards.

INSPIRE Entertainment Resort in Incheon, which houses the restaurant, said Friday that the steakhouse received the award at a ceremony held Wednesday in Jamaica.

The awards recognize outstanding restaurants and culinary destinations through votes cast by industry professionals, experts and consumers. The event is a sister event of the World Travel Awards, described as the “Oscars of the travel industry.”

The restaurant opened in Incheon in 2023 as the brand’s first and only location outside the U.S., bringing a selection of steaks that had proved popular in its home market. Cornerstone Restaurant Group oversees the brand in partnership with basketball legend Michael Jordan, with two U.S. locations in Chicago and Connecticut.

The Incheon restaurant also received a Best of Award of Excellence in June from Wine Spectator, a U.S. wine publication, as part of its annual Restaurant Awards.

“This award is a meaningful recognition of the carefully crafted menus, attentive service and distinctive dining experience that Michael Jordan’s Steak House has consistently pursued since its opening,” an INSPIRE representative said.

“We will continue to offer guests a special culinary experience unique to INSPIRE through carefully selected ingredients and exceptional service.”

INSPIRE Entertainment Resort, which houses the steakhouse, is an integrated resort on Yeongjong Island in Incheon. It features a 15,000-seat arena, 1,275 hotel rooms, an indoor water park and a foreigner-only casino, along with shopping and dining facilities.