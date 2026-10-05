Lisa Su, chief executive officer of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), will visit Korea this week to meet semiconductor industry executives and government officials, the company said Monday.

The visit comes about seven months after Su's previous trip to Korea in March.

Su, along with Jack Huynh, senior vice president and general manager of AMD's Computing and Graphics Group, is scheduled to attend AMD Gamer Day 2026 in central Seoul on Wednesday. A media Q&A session is also scheduled for the same day, according to AMD.

Su is expected to meet executives from Korean artificial intelligence (AI) companies and government officials to discuss potential business partnerships.

During her visit in March, Su met Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon to discuss cooperation in AI.

Samsung Electronics has supplied HBM3E chips to AMD for its latest AI solutions since 2025. The two companies have maintained a close business relationship.

AMD develops and manufactures central processing units and graphics processing units, and is one of the major players in the global AI semiconductor market alongside Nvidia.