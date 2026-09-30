Korea’s anti-corruption agency met with international business executives Wednesday morning to hear firsthand the hurdles facing global firms operating in the country.

The policy roundtable, hosted by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission at the Korea Press Center in central Seoul, brought together leaders from 10 foreign chambers of commerce. Representatives from Australia, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, Spain and Sweden sat down with Korean officials to detail the operational challenges and policy grievances their member companies navigate daily.

The commission organized the session as part of a broader effort to refine administrative policies and foster a more predictable, transparent business landscape. Alongside gathering feedback on local regulations, officials highlighted Korea’s recent anti-corruption milestones and clean-government initiatives, aiming to reassure international investors of the nation’s commitment to fair competition.

International firms operating in Korea have long cited complex regulatory frameworks, shifting administrative interpretations and unique market rules as major obstacles to expanding their footprint. By engaging directly with foreign chambers, the commission hopes to translate field feedback into actionable policy reforms.

The gathering underscores Korea’s ongoing drive to position itself as a premier regional business hub amid intensifying economic competition across Asia. Recent economic policy measures have increasingly focused on cutting red tape, enhancing corporate governance and lowering barriers for multinational corporations.

During the meeting, commission officials emphasized that building a transparent business environment is directly tied to the country's economic competitiveness.

"To spur domestic investment and commercial activity by foreign enterprises, it is vital to listen directly to the regulatory and institutional challenges companies face on the ground and connect those insights to policy improvements," said Chung Il-yeon, chairperson of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission. "We will continue listening to diverse voices from the business community and remain committed to delivering practical, tangible changes."

The commission said it plans to review the specific grievances raised during the roundtable and coordinate with relevant government ministries to address systemic regulatory hurdles in the coming months.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.