Korea's space agency eyes deeper role in $2 bil. global telescope network

The Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) and the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute met Tuesday with domestic researchers to discuss ways to support Korea's growing involvement in the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), a multinational project to build the world's largest radio telescope network.

The meeting, held at the astronomy institute's Chang Yung-sil Hall, brought together researchers from the institute along with Yonsei University, the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology, Kyung Hee University and Chosun University — all involved in developing low-frequency radio observation technology tied to the SKA and preparing for long-wavelength astronomy research ahead of Korea's participation.

Led by the Square Kilometre Array Observatory (SKAO), an international body with 16 member countries including Britain, Germany and France, the SKA project will build radio telescopes across Western Australia and South Africa with a combined collecting area of one square kilometer, at a cost of roughly 3 trillion won ($2.8 billion).

The telescopes are designed to detect faint radio signals from the early universe to study its origins, galaxy evolution and the search for extraterrestrial life.

Korea is participating through a six-year, 48.3 billion won research and development project running from 2025 to 2031, with the astronomy institute serving as the lead research institution.

At the meeting, KASA shared updates on domestic SKA technology development and research funding, and researchers discussed key scientific priorities — including the early universe, galaxy and star formation, pulsars and gravitational waves, and cosmic magnetic fields — along with the infrastructure needed to support them.

KASA said the groundwork is being laid for Korean researchers to take part in core research for the world's largest radio telescope project, adding that the agency would work to help translate growing domestic interest in SKA science into concrete results.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.