The Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KGCCI) said Monday it will co-host the 19th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business in Seoul from Oct. 29-31.

The conference, to be held at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas, is expected to draw about 800 business, government and academic figures from Germany and the Asia-Pacific region. Discussions will focus on shifts in the global trade order, industrial artificial intelligence (AI), supply chains and geopolitical risk.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will deliver the keynote address. The event will be co-chaired by Katherina Reiche, Germany's federal minister for economic affairs and energy, and Roland Busch, president and CEO of Siemens AG and chairman of the Asia-Pacific Committee of German Business, a coalition of German industry groups known as APA.

This year's conference is jointly organized by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, the APA and the network of German Chambers of Commerce Abroad, with KGCCI serving as the Seoul-based co-host.

KGCCI President and CEO Marie Antonia von Schonburg said Korea is one of Germany's key economic partners in the Asia-Pacific region and a global leader in advanced manufacturing and innovation, calling the Seoul venue fitting amid rapid shifts in global trade, technology and supply chains.

Confirmed speakers include Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon; Infineon CEO Jochen Hanebeck; Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing; BASF CEO Markus Kamieth; DHL CEO Tobias Meyer; Schaeffler CEO Klaus Rosenfeld; Shashank Deshpande, chairman of Boehringer Ingelheim's Board of Managing Directors and head of its human pharma business; and Toshiba President Taro Shimada.

The program will also include a Tech Dialogue on Industrial AI session and an AI Startup Award. Modigence Vision, a Korean 3D-vision technology startup that won KGCCI's AI Startup Pitching Challenge in July, will represent Korea.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.