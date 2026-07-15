Korea secures global regulatory foothold for agricultural exports

Korea has secured a pivotal diplomatic and regulatory victory at the United Nations food standards body, clearing a major hurdle to establish a global benchmark for its booming seaweed export industry.

At the 49th Codex Alimentarius Commission (Codex) general assembly held in Switzerland, a unified global standard for "gim" — the dried, roasted and seasoned seaweed sheets that have captured global snack markets — successfully passed its mid-level review. The breakthrough brings Seoul closer to its target of $1.8 billion in annual seaweed exports by 2030.

For years, the absence of a universal Codex standard forced Korean exporters to navigate a chaotic patchwork of varying national regulations. This regulatory fragmentation imposed severe financial and logistical burdens on a country that commands more than 70 percent of the global seaweed trade. The newly advanced draft systematically codifies and classifies dried, roasted and seasoned varieties, sets strict quality baselines and regulates the mixing ratios of other local marine plants.

Beyond lowering non-tariff trade barriers, the standardized framework is expected to solidify the credibility and competitive edge of premium Korean seafood, easing entry into emerging Western and European markets.

"Passing the mid-level review is a direct result of our ability to build international consensus backed by rigorous scientific evidence," said Oceans Minister Hwang Jong-woo, noting that the advancement aligns with the government's broader supply chain innovation strategy.

The regulatory triumphs extended into processing as well.

The Codex general assembly officially ratified new operational assignments for the Codex Committee on Processed Fruits and Vegetables, a critical subsidiary body chaired by Korea. The panel secured mandates to develop global standards for cashew nuts and tuber powders, establishing a strategic operational foundation for Seoul to spearhead upcoming international standard reviews for core cultural foods like kimchi, gochujang and ginseng products.

"This success reflects the international trust and leadership our country has cultivated in food safety," said Minister of Food and Drug Safety Oh Yu-kyoung. "We will continue to aggressively steer the creation of international standards to ensure our native food products are recognized as highly trusted brands in the global marketplace."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.