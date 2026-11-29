The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Sunday it will deploy the first test vehicle for a pilot real-road autonomous driving project starting Monday in Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City.

Initial trials will focus on major arterial roads around Gwangju Songjeong Station, Pyeongdong Industrial Complex and Cheomdan Area, before expanding to other areas.

The government aims to deploy 120 autonomous cars by the end of this year and 200 by January. So far, 105 software-defined vehicles have been delivered to Hyundai Motor, Autonomous A2Z and RideFlux for retrofitting and inspection.

Through the first half of next year, safety drivers will be on board and will intervene during emergencies. Along with the self-driving cars, the program will have manually driven vehicles driving outside the designated zones to gather broader traffic data.

Collected data will be processed under artificial intelligence (AI) standardization guidelines co-developed by the Korea Transportation Safety Authority (KOTSA) under the ministry, along with autonomous driving developers.

Transport platform operators will dispatch vehicles under weekly plans, monitoring location, speed, battery levels and system status in real time from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays and weekends.

To support the rollout, KOTSA launched a temporary permit response task force on Nov. 18, expanding its safety verification staff from two to five. With nationwide autonomous vehicle operations projected to reach 3,000 vehicles next year, the ministry plans to streamline temporary permit procedures for vehicles with identical specifications.

On Thursday, the ministry established a dedicated autonomous driving demonstration promotion team to oversee the real-road trial expansion to five or six demonstration cities and introduce autonomous demand-responsive transit across 50 routes and zones nationwide next year.

Park Jun-hyung, director general of the Mobility and Automobile Bureau at the ministry, said Jeonnam-Gwangju "has entered a full-fledged testing phase with the operation of its first vehicle.

"Along with ensuring safety, we will accelerate the deployment of follow-up vehicles and the expansion of demonstrations centered on the newly launched promotion team to actively support the advancement of autonomous driving technology development and its transition to commercialization."

Park Jeong-hwan, director general of the AI Mobility Bureau at Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, said the city is meticulously managing the field infrastructure and operating environment so that Gwangju can serve as a practical testing ground for autonomous driving technology.

"While thoroughly overseeing safety throughout the entire demonstration process, we will turn this into an opportunity to enhance regional industrial competitiveness," he said.