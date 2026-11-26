The Lexus RX500h F Sport Performance quickly dispels the conventional notion that a Lexus hybrid is built only for quiet, comfortable cruising.

When pressing the accelerator hard, the large SUV responds with surprising force, building speed with a steady surge, as the turbocharged engine and electric motors work together.

The power delivery is smooth rather than abrupt, retaining the refinement expected of a Lexus. But underneath that composure is a powertrain capable of making the 2-ton-plus SUV move with authority.

The RX500h F Sport Performance combines a 2.4-liter four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine with electric motors to produce a combined 371 horsepower. It is the most powerful version of the RX, Lexus' flagship midsize luxury SUV, adding a distinctly sportier character to a model long associated with quietness and comfort.

The fifth-generation RX, launched in Korea in 2023, traces its roots to the original RX introduced globally in 1999.

The performance-oriented character is visible before the engine is started.

The RX500h F Sport Performance features a revised interpretation of Lexus' signature spindle design, with the grille flowing more naturally into the body rather than appearing as a separate element. Slim L-shaped daytime running lights give the front end a wider, lower appearance.

A dedicated grille, roof rails and 21-inch wheels distinguish the F Sport Performance from regular RX models.

Despite its 4,890-millimeter length and 1,920-mm width, the RX does not look cumbersome. The roofline slopes gently toward the rear, while a full-width rear light bar and centrally placed Lexus lettering give the back a clean finish.

The biggest difference lies in the powertrain.

The 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine works with a bipolar nickel-metal hydride battery and electric motors.

At low speeds, the RX500h behaves like a typical Lexus hybrid. Electric assistance keeps the vehicle quiet and smooth when pulling away or moving through traffic.

When pushing the accelerator deeper, however, and the character changes noticeably.

The turbocharged engine joins in, and the RX builds speed with a strong, sustained push. Rather than delivering a sudden jolt, the power comes on progressively, giving the driver a clear sense that the large SUV has substantial reserves.

The official combined fuel economy is 10 kilometers per liter. After a 200-kilometer round trip between Yongin and Paju, both in Gyeonggi Province, its driving range reached around 11 kilometers per liter. Given its 371-horsepower output, the efficiency was satisfactory.

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