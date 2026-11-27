For some drivers, ride comfort is decided by the smallest details — a bump over a speed hump, a manhole cover or a seam in the road. These minor impacts may go unnoticed at first, but once drivers become sensitive to them, they can become a constant part of the driving experience.

Unlike horsepower or fuel economy, ride comfort is difficult to capture in a specification sheet. It depends on how a vehicle responds to different road surfaces and how effectively it keeps vibrations and noise away from occupants.

Renault Korea’s flagship Filante crossover is designed around this everyday driving experience, with a focus on balancing comfort and stability across a wide range of road conditions.

A key part of the setup is its frequency-sensitive damper, which is fitted as standard across the lineup. The system adjusts damping characteristics according to the frequency of vibrations generated by the road.

On highways, for example, the system can reduce damping forces when dealing with small, rapid vibrations, helping filter out fine road imperfections. During winding-road driving or situations involving frequent steering inputs, it can increase damping to better control body movement and maintain stability.

The Filante also uses a multi-link rear suspension, providing additional control over wheel movement and helping balance a comfortable ride with predictable handling.

The experience extends beyond the suspension. The vehicle features what it calls first class lounge seats, which integrate the headrest into the seat design and are structured to support and surround occupants. The seats are intended to enhance comfort during both daily commutes and longer journeys.

Noise control is another part of the Filante’s approach to ride refinement. All trims come equipped with active noise cancellation, which detects engine, tire and road noise and generates opposing sound waves through the vehicle’s speakers to reduce unwanted cabin noise.

On the Iconic trim and above, double-glazed acoustic glass is also applied to the front and side windows between the first and second rows, further helping isolate occupants from outside noise.

By combining suspension technology, supportive seating and cabin noise control, the Filante takes a comprehensive approach to ride comfort.

For drivers who notice every small imperfection in the road, these details can matter more than headline specifications. The Filante is designed to turn that sensitivity into a more refined driving experience, filtering out road harshness while maintaining the stability needed for everyday driving.



