Kumho Mitsui Chemicals has won an award for its sustainability report at the 2026 Korea Sustainability Conference, earning recognition for its efforts to improve transparency in environmental, social and governance disclosures and advance resource recycling in its manufacturing operations.

Kumho Petrochemical Group’s chemical manufacturing arm said that its 2026 sustainability report was selected as an outstanding report in the manufacturing category of the Korean Readers’ Choice Awards.

Organized by the Korean Standards Association, the awards recognize corporate sustainability reports based on global reporting initiative guidelines and evaluations by stakeholders and experts.

The latest report is Kumho Mitsui Chemicals' fourth since it began voluntarily publishing sustainability disclosures in 2023.

The company said it identified hazardous chemical management, occupational health and safety, and climate change response as key material issues through a double materiality assessment.

The report outlines the significance of each issue, along with its governance structures, response strategies, risk management measures, performance indicators and medium to long-term targets, allowing stakeholders to assess the company's management of sustainability risks.

It also details the results of a recycling process developed in-house for methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), a key raw material used in polyurethane production.

Through the process, the company recovers hydrogen, chlorine and caustic soda from byproducts and wastewater generated during MDI production and reuses them as raw materials. It said the process significantly increased the proportion of recycled raw materials used in production, as well as its waste recycling rate, from a year earlier.

"Receiving this award reflects our continued efforts to improve our reporting framework and transparently communicate our sustainability initiatives and performance to stakeholders," Kumho Mitsui Chemicals CEO Park Chan-koo said.

"We will continue expanding MDI production while transitioning toward a low-carbon, resource-circulating manufacturing system.”

Kumho Mitsui Chemicals also applied the International Financial Reporting Standards S2 climate-related disclosure standard for the first time in this year’s report.

It analyzed the potential financial impact of risks stemming from the transition to a low-carbon economy, including tighter carbon regulations, as well as physical risks posed by climate-related disasters at its production facilities.

Based on the assessment, the company presented a phased greenhouse gas reduction roadmap and targets toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Kumho Mitsui Chemicals has voluntarily been publishing an annual sustainability report since 2023 to meet growing information demands from customers and rating agencies. It has also sought independent third-party verification to strengthen the credibility of its disclosures.

Last year, the company received a platinum rating from global sustainability assessment provider EcoVadis, placing it among the top 1 percent of companies evaluated. It also received a presidential commendation in the overall category at the 49th National Productivity Awards.