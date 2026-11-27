Korea Gas Corp. (KOGAS) has won a prime minister’s citation for turning its industrial expertise into a broader support network for smaller businesses, helping them develop domestic technology, enter overseas markets and reduce financing costs.

The state-run energy company said Friday it received the award at the 2026 Shared Growth Week ceremony held at Coex Magok in Seoul on Thursday, recognizing its efforts to promote cooperation between large corporations and small and midsize enterprises.

One of its major achievements was helping localize cryogenic ball bearings designed to operate at temperatures as low as minus 162 degrees Celsius, a technology previously dependent on imports.

Under the initiative, a small business developed the technology while KOGAS opened its Pyeongtaek liquefied natural gas terminal as a testing site, providing opportunities for field trials and establishing a track record for commercial deliveries.

The company also expanded its shared payment system, which guarantees more secure payments to smaller suppliers, recording 137.1 billion won ($95 million), up 190 percent from the previous year.

To help smaller companies break into international markets, KOGAS operated a joint exhibition pavilion, branded the KOGAS Shared Growth Pavilion, at overseas energy trade shows and organized joint marketing efforts that supported $72 million in exports.

The company also established a 220 billion won fund with partner banks to provide loans at interest rates below market levels, helping participating businesses save a combined 4.2 billion won in annual interest expenses.

The award recognizes a range of initiatives spanning technology development, export assistance and financial support.

A KOGAS official said the company would continue expanding its support programs.

“We plan to continue pursuing effective shared-growth initiatives and will make sustained efforts to generate tangible results that small and midsize enterprises can actually experience,” the official said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



