KGC targets healthy aging market with premium deer antler products
Summary
KGC is positioning its Cheon Nok deer antler brand under Jung Kwan Jang for consumers seeking health products for aging, emphasizing ingredient quality and manufacturing controls. The brand uses New Zealand deer antler graded Super A Traditional and combines it with red ginseng and other traditional ingredients. KGC says its eight-stage quality system and research-backed technologies support the product lineup, which it plans to expand for different ages and lifestyles.
Key Facts
- KGC says Super A Traditional is the highest deer antler grade guaranteed by the New Zealand government.
- The company’s eight-stage quality management system includes direct contracts with New Zealand farms, production management, safety and quality verification, drying, selection and post-import inspection.
- KGC says it has eight patented technologies and more than 30 years of research into deer antler, including methods to refine its distinctive taste and aroma.
- Cheon Nok products include concentrated extracts, portable stick packs, liquid pouches and individually wrapped pills.
- Some liquid pouches combine deer antler and red ginseng with traditional herbs including Rehmannia root, goji berries and angelica root.
As healthy aging gains importance, consumers are showing renewed interest in traditional health ingredients such as red ginseng and deer antler.
They are becoming more selective about their purchases, paying closer attention to ingredient quality, manufacturing processes and brand credibility.
Health supplement maker KGC is tapping into this trend with Cheon Nok, its premium deer antler brand under Jung Kwan Jang, as it seeks to differentiate its products through ingredient quality and manufacturing expertise.
The brand uses deer antlers sourced from New Zealand as its main ingredient, combined with traditional ingredients such as red ginseng, and applies systematic quality controls throughout the process, from raw material selection to manufacturing.
The company said the deer antler used for the brand carries the Super A Traditional grade, which it describes as the highest grade guaranteed by the New Zealand government. Deer antlers are graded according to several criteria, including thickness, length and weight, with the company sourcing raw materials that meet the strictest standards.
KGC operates an eight-stage quality management system covering direct contracts with local farms in New Zealand, production management, safety and quality verification, drying, selection and post-import inspection.
The company has also developed ways to refine deer antler's distinctive taste and aroma, based on its eight patented technologies and more than 30 years of research into the ingredient, applying these technologies to its Cheon Nok product lineup.
The brand offers a range of products in different formats to suit consumers' lifestyles and preferences, including concentrated extracts containing deer antler and red ginseng, portable stick packs for easy consumption and liquid pouches that combine the two ingredients with traditional herbs such as Rehmannia root, goji berries and angelica root. The lineup also includes individually wrapped pills for convenient use.
KGC said it plans to expand its premium deer antler product lineup further, taking into account consumers' ages, lifestyles and health management interests.
"With more consumers seeking to maintain healthy daily lives as they age, they are paying closer attention to ingredient quality and manufacturing processes," a company official said.
"We will continue to strengthen the differentiated quality competitiveness of Cheon Nok through rigorous raw material management and accumulated research expertise."
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