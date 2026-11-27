As healthy aging gains importance, consumers are showing renewed interest in traditional health ingredients such as red ginseng and deer antler.

They are becoming more selective about their purchases, paying closer attention to ingredient quality, manufacturing processes and brand credibility.

Health supplement maker KGC is tapping into this trend with Cheon Nok, its premium deer antler brand under Jung Kwan Jang, as it seeks to differentiate its products through ingredient quality and manufacturing expertise.

The brand uses deer antlers sourced from New Zealand as its main ingredient, combined with traditional ingredients such as red ginseng, and applies systematic quality controls throughout the process, from raw material selection to manufacturing.

The company said the deer antler used for the brand carries the Super A Traditional grade, which it describes as the highest grade guaranteed by the New Zealand government. Deer antlers are graded according to several criteria, including thickness, length and weight, with the company sourcing raw materials that meet the strictest standards.

KGC operates an eight-stage quality management system covering direct contracts with local farms in New Zealand, production management, safety and quality verification, drying, selection and post-import inspection.

The company has also developed ways to refine deer antler's distinctive taste and aroma, based on its eight patented technologies and more than 30 years of research into the ingredient, applying these technologies to its Cheon Nok product lineup.

The brand offers a range of products in different formats to suit consumers' lifestyles and preferences, including concentrated extracts containing deer antler and red ginseng, portable stick packs for easy consumption and liquid pouches that combine the two ingredients with traditional herbs such as Rehmannia root, goji berries and angelica root. The lineup also includes individually wrapped pills for convenient use.

KGC said it plans to expand its premium deer antler product lineup further, taking into account consumers' ages, lifestyles and health management interests.

"With more consumers seeking to maintain healthy daily lives as they age, they are paying closer attention to ingredient quality and manufacturing processes," a company official said.

"We will continue to strengthen the differentiated quality competitiveness of Cheon Nok through rigorous raw material management and accumulated research expertise."