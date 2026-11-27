Jin Air’s decision to base its postmerger headquarters in the southern port city of Busan has reignited questions over whether the airline can relocate its key personnel and management functions, with opposition from employees and labor unions threatening to complicate the transition, experts and industry officials said Friday.

Starting March 17 next year, the integrated Jin Air is set to officially begin its operations following its merger with Air Seoul and Air Busan.

The relocation of integrated Jin Air’s headquarters to Busan came after the local community, which stands to lose Air Busan as a key regional carrier following the merger, repeatedly opposed the plan and strongly pressed for the new airline’s headquarters to be based in the city.

Even if Hanjin Group, the parent firm of the low-cost carrier (LCC), accepted the call by announcing Jin Air’s Busan relocation plan, Thursday, industry watchers remain doubtful that the airline can transfer its key functions to the new base as scheduled.

“From a corporate strategy perspective, relocating to Busan does not offer significant benefits for a company that is being consolidated into a mega budget carrier,” said Hwang Yong-sik, a professor of business administration at Sejong University.

“However, given that the move is largely aimed at contributing to the regional community, it does carry significance from a corporate social responsibility perspective,” he said.

Other experts stressed the need for Jin Air to focus on expanding its operational efficiency in Busan.

“Now that the decision has been made to relocate to Busan, the most important thing is to actually increase the number of frontline employees there and help expand routes centered on Busan,” said Yoon Moon-gil, professor emeritus at Korea Aerospace University.

But Jin Air still faces imminent challenges of distributing employees to the region.

According to data from the Korea Workers’ Compensation and Welfare Service, 1,080 of the 3,906 employees at Jin Air, Air Seoul and Air Busan were based in Busan as of the end of 2025, accounting for 27.6 percent of the combined workforce.

At Air Busan, 1,041 of its 1,299 employees, or 80.1 percent, worked at its headquarters in Busan and its Gimhae office.

By contrast, only 39 of Jin Air’s 2,188 employees, or 1.8 percent, were assigned to its Busan and Gimhae International Airport branches, while 1,959, or 89.5 percent, were based in Seoul. All 419 Air Seoul employees were assigned to its Incheon workplace near Seoul.

This imbalance highlights the different organizational structures of the three LCCs. Air Busan has developed its operations around Gimhae International Airport in Busan, while Jin Air and Air Seoul have built their business networks primarily around the Seoul metropolitan area, including Gimpo and Incheon international airports.

Relocating headquarters functions would therefore involve more than simply changing office addresses. Key departments overseeing route planning, finance, human resources and corporate management would need to establish a substantive presence in Busan, potentially disrupting existing work arrangements and coordination with other Hanjin Group affiliates.

The labor response has already highlighted the challenges from the transition.

Right after the relocation announcement, Jin Air's pilots' union expressed strong opposition, criticizing management for making the decision without sufficient consultation with employees or concrete measures to protect their working conditions.

The integrated carrier is expected to expand its Busan operations, with a government-approved plan to increase international routes from Gimhae from 28 to 33 and weekly flights from 281 to 339.

“As the relocation was only just announced, specific details regarding the movement of personnel have not yet been determined,” an official from Jin Air said. “We will work out the appropriate staffing arrangements through discussions going forward.”



