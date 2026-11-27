Hyundai Motor is unveiling the Mercury Concept, a new electric SUV developed for Chinese consumers, at Auto Guangzhou 2026, as the automaker steps up efforts to expand its IONIQ lineup and strengthen its presence in the world's largest auto market.

At the 24th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, running from Friday to Dec. 6, the company is presenting its China-specific IONIQ strategy alongside developments in localized research and development (R&D) and future mobility technologies.

The Mercury Concept, the third IONIQ concept vehicle developed specifically for Chinese consumers, is making its global design debut. It is displayed alongside the Earth Concept and IONIQ V, as well as the all-new Palisade, IONIQ 5 N and Elantra N.

The Mercury Concept is a B-segment premium smart SUV designed for urban driving, with its production version scheduled to launch in 2027. Developed by Hyundai's Chinese design and engineering teams, it features a Zhuoyu Level 2++ advanced driver assistance system and a smart cockpit powered by ByteDance's Doubao artificial intelligence (AI) model. A battery-swapping version is also planned through a partnership with Chinese battery maker CATL.

The Earth Concept explores new possibilities for family-oriented electric SUVs, featuring rugged exterior styling and a nature-inspired interior.

Meanwhile, the IONIQ V, the first locally developed mass-production model under the IONIQ Planet lineup, was launched in September. It features a 27-inch 4K display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chip integrated with multiple AI models, four-zone voice recognition and functions for preventing motion sickness and caring for pets.

Hyundai plans to introduce multiple China-specific sedan and SUV models over the next three years. The production version of the Mercury Concept and an extended-range electric vehicle version of the IONIQ V are scheduled for 2027, followed by the Earth production model in 2028 and two additional new energy vehicle models in 2029.

The automaker is leveraging the IONIQ brand's global reputation as it expands in China. The IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 were named World Car of the Year in 2022 and 2023, respectively, while the IONIQ 5 N and IONIQ 6 N won the World Performance Car title in 2024 and 2026.

Hyundai is also showcasing the all-new Palisade, an imported flagship SUV with a hybrid powertrain, alongside the high-performance IONIQ 5 N and Elantra N. The Palisade features a three-row seating layout and vehicle-to-load external power supply. Its hybrid powertrain was included in Wards' 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems for 2026.

The exhibition booth combines the IONIQ Planet theme with UEFA Champions League visuals and interactive football activities. Hyundai recently became the competition's official automotive partner under a multiyear agreement covering the 2026-27 through 2030-31 seasons.

Hyundai aims to accelerate its expansion in China through localized R&D, strategic partnerships and a broader lineup of electrified vehicles.