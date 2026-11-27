HD Hyundai XiteSolution, the intermediate holding company for HD Hyundai's construction equipment business, said Friday it showcased its core components at bauma China 2026 as it expands its global parts business.

The exhibition ran from Tuesday through Friday in Shanghai. More than 4,000 companies from 30 countries took part, and organizers expect more than 300,000 visitors from 180 countries, making it Asia's largest construction machinery show.

This is the first time the company's components business has exhibited on its own at an international trade fair.

At a 180-square-meter booth at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, the company displayed 22 products. The hydraulic components included eight hydraulic motors, four cylinders, three main control valves and one main pump, which are used in machines ranging from compact models to mid- and large-size equipment weighing dozens of tons. It also showed six powertrain products for industrial vehicles: two drive axles, two transmissions and two drive units.

The company aims to grow sales outside the group. Most of its components currently go to HD Hyundai affiliates, and it wants to become a key supply chain partner for global vehicle and equipment manufacturers.

Chinese customers and other global construction equipment makers visited the booth during the fair, the company said. It held detailed talks with a top-tier global brand on supplying hydraulic cylinders for mid- and large-size excavators.

The components business has grown steadily. Sales rose from 212.6 billion won ($160 million) in 2022 to 294.7 billion won in 2025, an average annual increase of 11.5 percent, and the operating margin has stayed in double digits.

The China Construction Machinery Association estimates that China's construction machinery parts and aftermarket sector reached 320 billion yuan in 2025.

"Through this exhibition, we were able to show global customers the technology and competitiveness of our components and explore new business opportunities," HD Hyundai XiteSolution President Park Chan-hyuk said.

"We will continue to grow into a leading component solutions provider trusted by customers."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.