Chaevi, an electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging operator, signed a memorandum of understanding with commercial vehicle maker Tata Daewoo Mobility and parcel delivery firm Daeshin Parcel to expand the use of electric trucks in logistics, the company said Friday.

The agreement was signed Thursday at Daeshin Parcel's Incheon office. Chaevi CEO Choi Young-hoon, Tata Daewoo Sales CEO Im Hyeong-jung and Daeshin Parcel President Park Byung-kwon attended.

The three companies will begin with a pilot at Daeshin Parcel's Incheon terminal, where the first Gixen, Tata Daewoo's 2.5-ton electric truck, has gone into service.

Under the deal, Chaevi will build and operate charging facilities tailored to logistics hubs. Tata Daewoo will supply the trucks and provide maintenance and parts. Daeshin Parcel will bring in the electric trucks and prepare its sites for charging.

During the pilot, Chaevi will analyze data on driving distance, charging volume and charger use to estimate charging demand at each hub. It will also review vehicle routes and power supply conditions to decide where chargers go and how powerful they should be. Chaevi will be responsible for supply, installation, operation and maintenance.

The companies said changes to Korea's 2026 EV purchase subsidies, which expanded support for electric freight trucks, are expected to speed the shift. That makes charging at depots more important, they said, because longer routes require more charging, and the time available to charge depends on when trucks return and when they leave again.

After the pilot, the partners will consider installing chargers at 250 Daeshin Parcel sites in the Seoul metropolitan area first. Over the long term, they plan to expand to about 840 logistics hubs nationwide.

"Chaevi will speed up the logistics industry's green transition while broadening our customer base, and grow charging for large commercial EVs into a new growth pillar," Choi said.

Chaevi, which describes itself as Korea's largest fast-charging operator, began testing a 1.2-megawatt Megawatt Charging System, an ultrafast standard for heavy trucks and buses, at the Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute's Ansan branch on Nov. 9.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.