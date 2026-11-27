Cadillac has launched the Vistiq, an all-electric, three-row large SUV, in Korea. The model's design and engineering were led by GM's research and development arm in the country, the U.S. luxury automaker said Friday.

GM Technical Center Korea led the development of the Vistiq, which went on sale first in North America. There, it picked up the nickname "Baby Escalade," after Cadillac's flagship full-size SUV.

The Vistiq will be sold in Korea only in the top-end Platinum trim, priced at 181.7 million won after tax benefits for eco-friendly vehicles.

The SUV is 5,235 millimeters long and 2,025 millimeters wide, with a 3,094-millimeter wheelbase. It seats six in three rows, with two seats in each row.

A dual-motor all-wheel-drive system produces 615 horsepower and about 880 newton-meters of torque. The SUV goes from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in about 3.7 seconds, according to Cadillac's own testing.

Its 102-kilowatt-hour battery provides a combined range of 430 kilometers per charge. It supports fast charging of up to 190 kilowatts. The SUV comes with the North American Charging Standard port used by Tesla Superchargers, plus an adapter for the DC Combo chargers common in Korea.

Super Cruise, GM's hands-free driver assistance system, is standard. It lets drivers take their hands off the wheel on supported Korean highways and major roads, as long as they keep their eyes on the road. The Vistiq is also the first Cadillac sold in Korea with an augmented reality head-up display, which projects navigation graphics onto the driver's view of the road ahead.

Inside, a 33-inch display stretches across the dashboard, and there is a 23-speaker AKG sound system. Cargo space expands from about 430 liters to about 2,271 liters with the second and third rows folded.

"The Vistiq combines Cadillac's design identity, innovative technology and spacious interior, and will offer Korean customers a new choice in the luxury large SUV segment," said Hector Villarreal, president of GM Korea and GM Asia Pacific.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.