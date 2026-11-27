Cadillac launches Korean-designed Vistiq electric SUV in Korea
Summary
Cadillac launched the Vistiq, a three-row all-electric SUV, in Korea on Friday. GM Technical Center Korea led its design and engineering, and the model first went on sale in North America. In Korea, it is available only in the Platinum trim for 181.7 million won after eco-friendly vehicle tax benefits. The six-seat SUV has a 430-kilometer combined range per charge and comes with Super Cruise as standard.
Key Facts
- The Vistiq measures 5,235 millimeters long and 2,025 millimeters wide, with a 3,094-millimeter wheelbase.
- Its dual-motor all-wheel-drive system produces 615 horsepower and about 880 newton-meters of torque.
- Cadillac says its own testing recorded acceleration from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in about 3.7 seconds.
- The 102-kilowatt-hour battery supports fast charging of up to 190 kilowatts, and the vehicle includes a North American Charging Standard port and an adapter for DC Combo chargers.
- The Vistiq is the first Cadillac sold in Korea with an augmented reality head-up display; its dashboard also has a 33-inch display and a 23-speaker AKG sound system.
Cadillac has launched the Vistiq, an all-electric, three-row large SUV, in Korea. The model's design and engineering were led by GM's research and development arm in the country, the U.S. luxury automaker said Friday.
GM Technical Center Korea led the development of the Vistiq, which went on sale first in North America. There, it picked up the nickname "Baby Escalade," after Cadillac's flagship full-size SUV.
The Vistiq will be sold in Korea only in the top-end Platinum trim, priced at 181.7 million won after tax benefits for eco-friendly vehicles.
The SUV is 5,235 millimeters long and 2,025 millimeters wide, with a 3,094-millimeter wheelbase. It seats six in three rows, with two seats in each row.
A dual-motor all-wheel-drive system produces 615 horsepower and about 880 newton-meters of torque. The SUV goes from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in about 3.7 seconds, according to Cadillac's own testing.
Its 102-kilowatt-hour battery provides a combined range of 430 kilometers per charge. It supports fast charging of up to 190 kilowatts. The SUV comes with the North American Charging Standard port used by Tesla Superchargers, plus an adapter for the DC Combo chargers common in Korea.
Super Cruise, GM's hands-free driver assistance system, is standard. It lets drivers take their hands off the wheel on supported Korean highways and major roads, as long as they keep their eyes on the road. The Vistiq is also the first Cadillac sold in Korea with an augmented reality head-up display, which projects navigation graphics onto the driver's view of the road ahead.
Inside, a 33-inch display stretches across the dashboard, and there is a 23-speaker AKG sound system. Cargo space expands from about 430 liters to about 2,271 liters with the second and third rows folded.
"The Vistiq combines Cadillac's design identity, innovative technology and spacious interior, and will offer Korean customers a new choice in the luxury large SUV segment," said Hector Villarreal, president of GM Korea and GM Asia Pacific.
This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.
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