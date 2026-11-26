The main entrance of Starbucks's N Seoul Tower branch, set to open Friday, is seen in this handout photo. The company's 15th special store in Korea is located on the fourth and fifth floors of the Seoul landmark on Mount Nam and incorporates key elements inspired by traditional Korean hanok architecture. The store offers exclusive drinks, including a latte made with scorched rice, a traditional Korean ingredient, and a cocktail inspired by makgeolli, a traditional Korean rice alcohol. Courtesy of Starbucks Korea