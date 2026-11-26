SK Chemicals' high-performance copolyester has been used in specialty coffee drippers developed by Korean brand Hello World, highlighting the material's potential in premium kitchenware.

The company said Thursday that its Ecozen material has been applied to Hello World's V3 01 Neon Green and V3 02 Black drippers, which are exported to 15 countries.

Hello World CEO and product developer Jay Kim selected Ecozen for its heat resistance and low thermal conductivity, which help maintain water temperature during coffee extraction.

Partially made from plant-based biomass, Ecozen can withstand boiling water at up to 100 degrees Celsius while retaining the low thermal conductivity of conventional plastics.

This combination makes it suitable for pour-over coffee brewing, where stable water temperatures are essential to extracting desired flavors and aromas. Unlike metal, which transfers heat quickly, Ecozen helps minimize heat loss during brewing.

"In pour-over coffee, a range of factors, including water temperature, extraction time and flow rate, shape the flavor and aroma of the coffee," Kim said. "With the adoption of a material that offers both high heat resistance and low thermal conductivity, brewing coffee with precision will become easier."

Ecozen also offers transparency and chemical resistance and is manufactured without bisphenol A. It is already used in household products such as food storage containers, blenders and infant tableware.

Hello World plans to expand its Ecozen-based lineup and use the material in a new dripper being developed with Nas Jaafar, the 2026 World Brewers Cup champion.