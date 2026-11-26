Samsung Electronics has consolidated its memory development operations under the direct supervision of the head of its memory business division, industry sources said Thursday.

The latest organizational shuffle also expanded the sales and marketing organization of its system LSI division, which oversees chip design, they said.

The changes are aimed at accelerating the development of next-generation memory technologies to strengthen the company's position in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market, the sources said.

Yoon Ha-ryong, who previously headed the memory marketing team at Samsung's Device Solutions America (DSA), which oversees Samsung's semiconductor production in the United States, has been tapped to lead the company's U.S. operations.

Hwang Sang-joon, who previously headed both the memory development division and the DRAM development team, was promoted to head of the memory business division.