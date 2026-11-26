A consortium led by a real estate developer is reportedly pursuing the acquisition of the troubled discount store chain Homeplus, industry sources said Thursday.

The consortium, comprised of a real estate developer and a logistics company, has submitted a letter of intent (LOI) to purchase the entire retail chain, according to sources.

The lead underwriter is said to be monitoring the market situation while being open to non-binding offers from other bidders, they added.

In September, the Seoul Bankruptcy Court approved a corporate rehabilitation plan for Homeplus, wholly owned by private equity firm MBK Partners. But the discount store chain has been struggling to repay its debts amounting to 1.3 trillion won ($968.3 million) due to a liquidity crunch.

Homeplus has suspended online delivery services as of Thursday morning. It will also temporarily close 67 stores that were in operation starting Friday.