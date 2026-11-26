CJ Olive Young said Thursday that personal information belonging to some of its employees and customers was compromised after its internal business system was hit by a cyberattack.

The country's leading health and beauty retailer said it confirmed unauthorized external access to its internal business system on Monday, resulting in the exposure of personal information contained in some company records.

Membership numbers belonging to 790 people were exposed. In some cases, the leaked data also included names, IP addresses, member IDs, phone numbers, dates of birth and email addresses.

The affected individuals include 639 employees, 106 employees of partner companies and 45 customers.

No payment information or passwords were compromised, the company said.

Upon detecting the breach, Olive Young said it immediately isolated the affected system from the network, blocked unauthorized access routes and deactivated the attacker's account. It also notified the relevant authorities.