Olive Young reports data breach affecting 790 people
Summary
CJ Olive Young said Thursday that a cyberattack on its internal business system exposed personal information belonging to 790 employees, partner-company employees and customers. The company confirmed unauthorized external access on Monday. It said no payment information or passwords were compromised and that it isolated the affected system, blocked access routes, deactivated the attacker’s account and notified authorities.
Key Facts
- The exposed membership numbers belonged to 639 Olive Young employees, 106 employees of partner companies and 45 customers.
- In some cases, the compromised records also contained names, IP addresses, member IDs, phone numbers, dates of birth and email addresses.
- Olive Young said the unauthorized access affected personal information contained in some company records.
CJ Olive Young said Thursday that personal information belonging to some of its employees and customers was compromised after its internal business system was hit by a cyberattack.
The country's leading health and beauty retailer said it confirmed unauthorized external access to its internal business system on Monday, resulting in the exposure of personal information contained in some company records.
Membership numbers belonging to 790 people were exposed. In some cases, the leaked data also included names, IP addresses, member IDs, phone numbers, dates of birth and email addresses.
The affected individuals include 639 employees, 106 employees of partner companies and 45 customers.
No payment information or passwords were compromised, the company said.
Upon detecting the breach, Olive Young said it immediately isolated the affected system from the network, blocked unauthorized access routes and deactivated the attacker's account. It also notified the relevant authorities.
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