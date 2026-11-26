Lotte Department Store will open a themed underground plaza and a giant outdoor media screen at its flagship store in central Seoul’s Myeong-dong shopping district as part of a push to draw more tourists.

The retailer said Thursday that Lumiere Seoul, an area of about 840 square meters in the first basement floor of the main store, will open Friday. The space connects to Euljiro 1-ga Station, which handles more than 30 million passengers a year. "Lumiere," the French word for light, was also used for the Lumiere Boutique, a small store Lotte opened before the main store officially launched in 1979.

At the center of the plaza is the Lumiere Sphere, a 4.5-meter-wide globe made of about 21,000 acrylic crystals. It was created by a Korean installation artist and reflects both natural light from the domed glass ceiling and artificial lighting.

The plaza also houses Lumiere House, a two-story gift shop with about 2,000 items, including Korean souvenirs and goods featuring Charlotte, the heroine of Goethe's novel "The Sorrows of Young Werther," and the inspiration for the Lotte company name. Sofft Seoul, a premium ice cream shop, will offer about 20 desserts made with Korean ingredients.

On Tuesday, Lotte will switch on Lottetown Light, a 77-by-21-meter screen on the store's exterior. The screen is part of Myeongdong Square, a zone where the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Jung District have relaxed outdoor advertising rules to create an atmosphere similar to New York's Times Square. It will show media art about Korean heritage, K-pop content and a campaign video featuring Jennie of K-pop group BLACKPINK, the store's brand ambassador.

Lotte will also hold a five-day festival across Myeong-dong from Dec. 27 to 31.

The company said the main store's sales to foreign customers through October more than doubled from a year earlier. This year, Lotte Department Store became the first Korean department store to surpass 1 trillion won ($680 million) in annual sales to foreign shoppers.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.