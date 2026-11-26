Lotte Corp., the holding company of Lotte Group, held an investor relations event Wednesday at Lotte Biologics' Songdo Bio Campus in Incheon to present its performance and growth strategy for its biopharmaceutical subsidiary.

Securities analysts and institutional investors attended the briefing, along with Lotte Corp.'s chief financial officer and senior Lotte Biologics executives, the company said Thursday. After the session, participants toured the campus's first plant, which was completed Nov. 18.

Lotte Corp. is the largest shareholder of Lotte Biologics with a 61 percent stake and has invested a total of 883 billion won ($601 million) in the company. As of the end of September, Lotte Biologics accounted for 17 percent of the value of Lotte Corp.'s equity investments, making it the group's second-largest asset after Lotte Shopping. The company said Lotte Biologics is currently recorded at book value, so its net asset value could rise.

Construction of the Songdo plant started in March 2024 and took nearly three years to complete. The plant has a total floor area of about 99,558 square meters and eight 15,000-liter stainless steel bioreactors, giving it a capacity of 120,000 liters. Before the completion ceremony, Lotte Biologics announced the plant's first large-scale manufacturing contract with a global pharmaceutical company. Commercial production will begin next year.

Lotte Biologics is a contract development and manufacturing organization and produces drugs on behalf of pharmaceutical companies. Lotte is pursuing a "dual-site" strategy across Korea and the United States, building its own plant in Songdo and acquiring a plant from Bristol Myers Squibb in Syracuse, New York. With the two sites, Lotte Biologics has a combined antibody drug production capacity of 160,000 liters. The Syracuse plant recently passed an inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with no findings.

"Lotte Biologics is a leading example of the group's investments beginning to bear fruit through plant completion and orders," a Lotte Corp. official said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.