LG Chem plans to invest 15 trillion won ($11.2 billion) in research and development by 2035 as it seeks growth beyond petrochemicals in which persistent global oversupply has squeezed profitability.

The company said it will direct 70 percent of that investment to priority businesses, including materials for semiconductors, mobility and robotics, as well as new cancer drugs.

LG Chem aims to double its electronic materials business to 2 trillion won by 2030 from the current 1 trillion won, driven by advanced semiconductor packaging materials. To support this growth, the company has established new R&D teams dedicated to semiconductors and automotive electronics, as well as a business development unit that reports directly to the CEO.

As artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing drives demand for denser, multilayer chip packages, LG Chem is expanding beyond memory chips into packaging materials for AI and other nonmemory chips. Its current portfolio includes copper-clad laminates and die attach film.

The company has completed development of photo imageable dielectric for fine circuit patterns and is now working on semiconductor stripper materials and materials for glass substrates. The company is also expanding joint development with major global chipmakers.

In mobility, LG Chem supplies heat-dissipating adhesives for batteries and energy storage systems and materials for power semiconductors, sensors and communications modules. It is expanding its work on switchable glazing film, which adjusts transparency of automotive glass, and photopolymer films for holographic windshield displays. Its robotics plans cover structural materials and materials for precision actuation and bonding.

LG Chem is also developing high-voltage mid-nickel, lithium manganese-rich and lithium iron phosphate cathode materials and investing in sodium-ion battery technology. It plans to work with global customers to design products and manufacturing processes together rather than simply supply materials.

In oncology, the company is developing treatments for head and neck cancer and cancer immunotherapies. It is building its global drug development and commercialization capabilities through its U.S. subsidiary AVEO and pursuing clinical trials, technology transfers, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships in markets including China.

“LG Chem is strengthening the competitiveness of its existing businesses while focusing its resources on future growth businesses centered on semiconductor, mobility and robotics materials and new cancer drugs,” LG Chem CEO Kim Dong-choon said.

“Drawing on the technology we have built up and our global customer base, we will become a company that leads innovation in the industries of the future.”